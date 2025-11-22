No. 10 Alabama cruises past FCS opponent Eastern Illinois 56-0 with Iron Bowl up next

TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Six different players scored touchdowns, including two apiece from Kevin Riley and AK Dear, and No. 10 Alabama cruised to a 56-0 win against lower-division Eastern Illinois on Saturday.

The Crimson Tide outgained the Panthers 539-34, not a huge surprise given one is a powerhouse program and the other is a losing team from the Football Championship Subdivision.

Alabama ran for a season-high 269 yards, with all eight offensive touchdowns coming on the ground. Alabama’s eight rushing TDs are the program’s most in a game since 1979 against Vanderbilt.

Alabama (9-2) dominated from the onset, intercepting Eastern Illinois (3-9) on the opening possession and turning that into a touchdown. On the following possession, Alabama blocked a punt to set up another quick score. In total, 31 of Alabama’s 38 first-half plays were in Eastern Illinois territory.

There was some negative for the home team. Ty Simpson threw two interceptions, giving him seven consecutive games with a turnover. Alabama also missed a 28-yard field goal, continuing a season-long trend. Alabama used freshman Peter Notaro in relief of Conor Talty after his first-quarter miss.

The takeaway

Eastern Illinois: The Panthers received $560,000 for the payday game.

Alabama: The Crimson Tide got valuable playing time for reserves and left with no new injuries ahead of next week’s Iron Bowl against rival Auburn.

Up next

Eastern Illinois ended its season.

Alabama travels to Auburn on Saturday.

