Syracuse Orange and the No. 2 Houston Cougars meet

Houston Cougars (5-0) vs. Syracuse Orange (4-0)
Las Vegas; Monday, 6 p.m. EST
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -10.5; over/under is 138.5
BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse faces No. 2 Houston in Las Vegas, Nevada.
Syracuse went 14-19 overall with a 6-5 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Orange gave up 77.8 points per game while committing 16.6 fouls last season.
The Cougars are 5-0 in non-conference play. Houston is ninth in the Big 12 with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Chris Cenac Jr. averaging 5.6.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
By The Associated Press