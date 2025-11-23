Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
41.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Syracuse Orange and the No. 2 Houston Cougars meet

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Houston Cougars (5-0) vs. Syracuse Orange (4-0)

Las Vegas; Monday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -10.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Syracuse faces No. 2 Houston in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Syracuse went 14-19 overall with a 6-5 record in non-conference games during the 2024-25 season. The Orange gave up 77.8 points per game while committing 16.6 fouls last season.

The Cougars are 5-0 in non-conference play. Houston is ninth in the Big 12 with 24.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Chris Cenac Jr. averaging 5.6.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.