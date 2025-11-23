Munoz, Grambling Tigers to face Worthy, UC Riverside Highlanders on Monday

Grambling Tigers (3-3) at UC Riverside Highlanders (3-3)

Riverside, California; Monday, 3 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside takes on Grambling in a matchup of Division 1 Division squads.

The Highlanders are 1-1 on their home court. UC Riverside is ninth in the Big West scoring 74.7 points while shooting 46.3% from the field.

The Tigers are 1-3 on the road. Grambling ranks seventh in the SWAC shooting 32.1% from 3-point range.

UC Riverside averages 8.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.1 more made shots than the 7.2 per game Grambling allows. Grambling averages 71.3 points per game, equal to what UC Riverside gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Marqui Worthy is scoring 15.2 points per game and averaging 5.2 rebounds for the Highlanders. Andrew Henderson is averaging 2.8 made 3-pointers.

Antonio Munoz is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 3.2 rebounds for the Tigers. Jamil Muttilib is averaging 10.7 points and 2.7 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press