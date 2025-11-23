San Jose State squares off against Fresno State in MWC action

Fresno State (7-4) at San Jose State (3-8), Nov. 29 at 10:30 p.m. EST.

How to watch: Fox Sports 1

Key stats

San Jose State Offense

Overall: 418.8 yards per game (39th in FBS)

Passing: 298.5 yards per game (9th)

Rushing: 120.3 yards per game (112th)

Scoring: 22.1 points per game (110th)

San Jose State Defense

Overall: 403.7 yards per game (105th in FBS)

Passing: 255 yards per game (121st)

Rushing: 148.7 yards per game (69th)

Scoring: 31.7 points per game (120th)

Fresno State Offense

Overall: 345.5 yards per game (99th in FBS)

Passing: 184.3 yards per game (109th)

Rushing: 161.2 yards per game (65th)

Scoring: 25.1 points per game (83rd)

Fresno State Defense

Overall: 299.5 yards per game (15th in FBS)

Passing: 164.7 yards per game (9th)

Rushing: 134.8 yards per game (45th)

Scoring: 20.6 points per game (32nd)

San Jose State ranks 129th in the FBS with a -11 turnover margin, compared to Fresno State’s 51st-ranked +2 margin.

Fresno State ranks 118th in FBS in red zone offense, scoring on 76.3% of trips.

San Jose State is 112th in the FBS with an average time of possession of 28:22, compared to Fresno State’s 40th-ranked average of 31:06.

Team leaders

San Jose State

Passing: Walker Eget, 3,058 yards, 17 TDs, 9 INTs, 59.0 completion percentage

Rushing: Steve Chavez-Soto, 398 yards on 78 carries, 7 TDs

Receiving: Danny Scudero, 1,240 yards on 84 catches, 10 TDs

Fresno State

Passing: E.J. Warner, 1,673 yards, 11 TDs, 10 INTs, 68.9 completion percentage

Rushing: Rayshon Luke, 663 yards on 99 carries, 6 TDs

Receiving: Josiah Freeman, 423 yards on 39 catches, 5 TDs

Last game

San Jose State fell 25-3 to San Diego State on Saturday, Nov. 22. Tama Amisone threw for 104 yards on 15-of-27 attempts (55.6%) with no touchdowns and one interception. He also carried the ball 13 times for 75 yards. Chavez-Soto carried the ball 14 times for 51 yards, adding two receptions for -2 yards. Scudero had 12 receptions for 79 yards.

Fresno State lost 28-17 to Utah State on Saturday, Nov. 22. Warner passed for 187 yards on 23-of-33 attempts (69.7%) with one touchdown and one interception. Luke carried the ball four times for 81 yards and scored one touchdown, adding six receptions for 32 yards. Jahlil McClain recorded 45 yards on two catches with one touchdown.

By The Associated Press