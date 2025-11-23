Edwards, Latson lead No. 2 South Carolina for most points under Staley in 121-49 romp over Queens

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Joyce Edwards scored 25 points and Ta’Niya L:atson 24 to lead No. 2 South Carolina to its most points in coach Dawn Staley’s 18 seasons with a 121-49 romp over Queens on Sunday.

Madina Okot had 14 points and 12 rebounds while reserve Adele Tac had 11 points and 10 boards as the Gamecocks started 6-0 for the fourth time in the five seasons.s

South Carolina expects bigger tests this week at the Players Era Championship in Las Vegas. They’ll open Wednesday against Duke, a Top 25 team when the year began, and then either No. 3 UCLA or No. 4 Texas. The Bruins defeated the Gamecocks in their only meeting last season while Texas went 1-3 vs. South Carolina, splitting the season series before losing in the Southeastern Conference title game and the Final Four.

South Carolina, known for its stiffling defense, has showcased a push-the-pace offensive attack so far this year. Latson, the Florida State transfer who led the country in scoring a year ago, has been out front and running with the 6-3 Edwards and the 6-6 Okot alongside ready for passes down low to put back any misses.

The Gamecocks came in averaging just under 90 points a game and have had sizeable leads by halftime in four of thier first five victories.

This one was no different. After Queens (3-3) tied things at 5-all, South Carolina outscored the Atlantic Sun Conference school 24-0 the rest of the quarter.

Maryam Dauda’s basket with 34 seconds left provided the final points and surpassed a 119-38 win over the College of Charleston in November 2020.

Brenae Jones-Grant led the Royals with 10 points.

Up next

Queens is off until next Sunday when it plays at UNC Wilmington.

South Carolina heads to Las Vegas to play Duke on Wednesday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here. AP women’s college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-womens-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball

By PETE IACOBELLI

Associated Press