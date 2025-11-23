Bizjack with 25 points, Ajayi with double-double, power Butler in 80-73 victory over Virginia

WHITE SULPHUR SPRINGS, W.Va. (AP) — Finley Bizjack scored 25 points, Michael Ajayi had his sixth double-double in six games, and Butler defeated Virginia 80-73 on the final day of the Greenbrier Tip-Off on Sunday.

Bizjack, a junior, has only two other 20-point games in his career. Ajayi, a senior transfer from Gonzaga, had 17 points and 14 rebounds. He is averaging 14.8 and 12.2 this season.

Butler led the entire second half, except for a brief period when Malik Thomas hit a 3-pointer and a mid-range jumper to give Virginia a 49-48 lead with 16:46 remaining. Bizjack buried a jumper on Butler’s next possession and the Bulldogs led the rest of the way.

A three-point play by Jalen Jackson, who finished with 10 points, made it 66-58 and a few minutes later the Bulldogs scored six points for a 76-66 lead with 2 1/2 minutes left.

Thomas led Virginia (5-1) with 24 points. Jacari White scored 14, Chance Mallory 11 and Thijs De Ridder 10.

Butler (5-1) shot 53% in the first 10 minutes-plus, building a 26-16 lead with 9:52 remaining in the first half. Virginia rallied late in the half and tied it up with a 12-1 run in which De Ridder and White both hit 3-pointers. Butler scored last and led 44-42 at halftime.

It was the second meeting between the two. Virginia won 77-69 in the second round of the 2016 NCAA Tournament.

Up next

Virginia: Queens visits on Friday

Butler: Wright State visits on Friday

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball