Stony Brook takes on Pacific

Pacific Tigers (3-2) vs. Stony Brook Seawolves (4-1)

Daytona Beach, Florida; Monday, 11:30 a.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Tigers -4.5; over/under is 147.5

BOTTOM LINE: Pacific and Stony Brook meet at Ocean Center in Daytona Beach, Florida.

The Seawolves are 4-1 in non-conference play. Stony Brook ranks second in the CAA in team defense, giving up 63.6 points while holding opponents to 39.3% shooting.

The Tigers have a 3-2 record in non-conference games. Pacific ranks seventh in the WCC shooting 33.7% from 3-point range.

Stony Brook scores 80.6 points, 9.6 more per game than the 71.0 Pacific gives up. Pacific averages 7.0 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.4 more makes per game than Stony Brook gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Erik Pratt is scoring 21.0 points per game with 2.5 rebounds and 2.5 assists for the Seawolves. Rob Brown III is averaging 13.2 points and 4.0 rebounds while shooting 31.7%.

Elias Ralph is averaging 16 points and seven rebounds for the Tigers. TJ Wainwright is averaging 13.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

