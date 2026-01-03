No. 25 Iowa hosts UCLA following Bilodeau’s 34-point outing

UCLA Bruins (10-3, 2-0 Big Ten) at Iowa Hawkeyes (11-2, 1-1 Big Ten)

Iowa City, Iowa; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Hawkeyes -6.5; over/under is 137.5

BOTTOM LINE: UCLA takes on No. 25 Iowa after Tyler Bilodeau scored 34 points in UCLA’s 97-65 win against the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Hawkeyes have gone 8-0 at home. Iowa is the top team in the Big Ten in team defense, allowing 60.1 points while holding opponents to 42.2% shooting.

The Bruins have gone 2-0 against Big Ten opponents. UCLA is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Iowa averages 81.2 points, 12.3 more per game than the 68.9 UCLA allows. UCLA averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.5 more made shots on average than the 5.6 per game Iowa allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Bennett Stirtz is averaging 17.1 points, 5.2 assists and 1.8 steals for the Hawkeyes. Alvaro Folgueiras is averaging 9.1 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 55.2% over the past 10 games.

Bilodeau is averaging 19 points for the Bruins. Skyy Clark is averaging 15.5 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hawkeyes: 8-2, averaging 79.7 points, 28.2 rebounds, 17.0 assists, 8.7 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 52.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 59.2 points per game.

Bruins: 7-3, averaging 82.5 points, 29.2 rebounds, 16.4 assists, 7.4 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 49.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.7 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press