CSU Bakersfield visits Sevilla and UC Davis

CSU Bakersfield Roadrunners (6-9, 0-3 Big West) at UC Davis Aggies (8-5, 1-1 Big West)

Davis, California; Saturday, 5 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -10.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: UC Davis faces CSU Bakersfield after Connor Sevilla scored 23 points in UC Davis’ 89-80 victory against the CSU Northridge Matadors.

The Aggies have gone 6-1 at home. UC Davis ranks fifth in the Big West at limiting opponent scoring, giving up 74.8 points while holding opponents to 44.3% shooting.

The Roadrunners have gone 0-3 against Big West opponents. CSU Bakersfield is sixth in the Big West giving up 77.8 points while holding opponents to 45.5% shooting.

UC Davis scores 80.5 points per game, 2.7 more points than the 77.8 CSU Bakersfield gives up. CSU Bakersfield averages 73.1 points per game, 1.7 fewer than the 74.8 UC Davis allows to opponents.

The Aggies and Roadrunners square off Saturday for the first time in Big West play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sevilla is scoring 14.8 points per game with 2.2 rebounds and 0.9 assists for the Aggies. Nils Cooper is averaging 13.9 points and 4.6 rebounds while shooting 54.4% over the past 10 games.

Dailin Smith is averaging 15.5 points for the Roadrunners. CJ Hardy is averaging 13.4 points and 1.5 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Aggies: 6-4, averaging 80.7 points, 28.8 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 8.2 steals and 2.3 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.8 points per game.

Roadrunners: 4-6, averaging 74.0 points, 31.9 rebounds, 9.8 assists, 8.5 steals and 5.0 blocks per game while shooting 42.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.6 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press