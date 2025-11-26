Skip to main content
Dixon-Waters scores 22, Davis 21; San Diego St. beats Oregon 97-80 at Players Era

By AP News

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Reese Dixon-Waters scored 22 points, BJ Davis added 21 points and San Diego State beat Oregon 97-80 on Tuesday night in a group-stage game at the Players Era Festival.

Magoon Gwath had 13 points, four blocks and two steals and Elzie Harrington scored 12 points for the Aztecs.

Jackson Shelstad hit five 3-pointers and led Oregon (4-2) with 21 points. Kwame Evans Jr, scored 16 and Nate Bittle 13.

Shelstad hit a 3-pointer that made it 15-all about eight minutes into the game, but Davis answered with two free throws and then hit back-to-back 3s to spark a 12-0 run that gave San Diego State the lead for good. Shelstad made another 3 and Evans added two free throws and a three-point play as Oregon scored eight of the first 12 second-half points to trim its deficit to 55-49, but the Ducks got no closer.

Miles Heide and Davis threw down dunks 22 seconds apart to give Oregon its biggest lead at 94-70 with 2:09 to play.

The Aztecs made 39 of 58 (67%) from the field, 11 of 23 (48%) from 3-point range, and 8 of 9 (89%) from the free-throw line.

