Michigan, Gonzaga face off in Players Era Championship title game

LAS VEGAS (AP) — No. 7 Michigan will play No. 12 Gonzaga in the title game of the Players Era Championship on Wednesday.

The Wolverines (6-0) defeated No. 21 Auburn 102-72 on Tuesday, and the Bulldogs (7-0) routed Maryland 100-61. Both teams went 2-0, securing their spots in the championship game based on point differential.

Kansas plays No. 17 Tennessee in the third-place game.

In Wednesday’s consolation games, Syracuse faces No. 15 Iowa State, Notre Dame plays No. 3 Houston, No. 14 St. John’s goes against Auburn, Baylor meets San Diego State and Maryland takes on No. 8 Alabama.

Two consolation games take place Thursday — Oregon against Creighton and UNLV against Rutgers.

