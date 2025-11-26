Henley scores 15 to help Grand Canyon beat Utah 68-58 at Acrisure Classic

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Jaden Henley made 7 of 8 from the free-throw line and scored 15 points to help Utah beat Grand Canyon 68-58 at the Acrisure Classic on Tuesday night.

Freshman Efe Demirel scored a season-high 12 on 5-of-10 shooting and Brian Moore Jr. added 11 points for Grand Canyon (3-2). Nana Owusu-Anane had nine points and nine rebounds.

The Lopes went 0 for 10 from 3-point range, but outscored Utah 22-12 from the free-throw line.

Don McHenry led Utah (5-2) with 16 points. Keanu Dawes, the only returning Runnin’ Utes player who appeared in a game last season, finished with 10 points and 12 rebounds. Terrence Brown, who went into the game averaging 25.2 points per game (No. 2 nationally), finished with nine points on 3-of-11 shooting.

The Lopes scored 17 points off 14 Utah turnovers. GCU committed just six turnovers.

The Utes, who lost 92-85 to Cal Poly on Friday, have lost back-to-back games after winning five straight to open the season.

Grand Canyon plays Iowa, which beat Mississippi 74-69 earlier Tuesday, in the championship game Wednesday. Utah takes on Ole Miss is the consolation game.

