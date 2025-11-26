Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Light Fog
43.9 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Saint Mary’s Gaels play the Wichita State Shockers

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Wichita State Shockers (4-1) vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels (6-0)

Nassau, Bahamas; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gaels -10.5; over/under is 138.5

BOTTOM LINE: Wichita State and Saint Mary’s (CA) play at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Gaels are 6-0 in non-conference play. Saint Mary’s (CA) is 6-0 in games decided by at least 10 points.

The Shockers are 4-1 in non-conference play. Wichita State ranks third in the AAC with 26.2 defensive rebounds per game led by Will Berg averaging 4.6.

Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 9.8 made 3-pointers per game, 3.8 more made shots than the 6.0 per game Wichita State gives up. Wichita State has shot at a 45.4% rate from the field this season, 9.8 percentage points above the 35.6% shooting opponents of Saint Mary’s (CA) have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mikey Lewis is shooting 54.3% from beyond the arc with 3.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Gaels, while averaging 19.7 points and 4.2 assists. Paulius Murauskas is shooting 54.7% and averaging 18.3 points.

Kenyon Giles is scoring 19.6 points per game and averaging 1.6 rebounds for the Shockers. Michael Gray Jr. is averaging 10.4 points and 4.0 rebounds.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.