Long Beach State visits Portland after Sykes’ 24-point showing

Long Beach State Beach (1-5) at Portland Pilots (4-3)

Portland, Oregon; Wednesday, 10 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Pilots -5.5; over/under is 149.5

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State visits Portland after Gavin Sykes scored 24 points in Long Beach State’s 78-72 loss to the Montana State Bobcats.

The Pilots have gone 4-2 at home. Portland is sixth in the WCC scoring 82.1 points while shooting 48.6% from the field.

The Beach have gone 0-3 away from home. Long Beach State has a 0-3 record against teams above .500.

Portland averages 82.1 points, 8.4 more per game than the 73.7 Long Beach State gives up. Long Beach State averages 68.7 points per game, 11.3 fewer points than the 80.0 Portland allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joel Foxwell is shooting 46.8% and averaging 15.1 points for the Pilots. Mikah Ballew is averaging 12.3 points.

Sykes averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Beach, scoring 12.8 points while shooting 37.0% from beyond the arc. Shaquil Bender is averaging 11.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press