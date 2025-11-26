Skip to main content
East Carolina takes on Saint Bonaventure

By AP News

Saint Bonaventure Bonnies (5-1) vs. East Carolina Pirates (2-4)

Cypress Lake, Florida; Thursday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Bonaventure and East Carolina meet at Suncoast Credit Union Arena in Cypress Lake, Florida.

The Pirates have a 2-4 record against non-conference oppponents. East Carolina averages 14.5 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when it wins the turnover battle.

The Bonnies have a 5-1 record in non-conference play. Saint Bonaventure has a 5-1 record against teams over .500.

East Carolina averages 69.3 points per game, 1.5 fewer points than the 70.8 Saint Bonaventure allows. Saint Bonaventure has shot at a 47.2% clip from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 46.6% shooting opponents of East Carolina have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Joran Riley is scoring 17.4 points per game and averaging 5.0 rebounds for the Pirates. Tybo Bailey is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Darryl Simmons II is shooting 49.4% and averaging 19.2 points for the Bonnies. Frank Mitchell is averaging 16.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

