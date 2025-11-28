Mikayla Blakes scores 35, No. 17 Vanderbilt women beat Oregon State at Paradise Jam

SAINT THOMAS, Virgin Islands (AP) — Mikayla Blakes scored 23 of her season-high 35 points in the first half, Justin Pissott hit five 3-pointers and finished with 17 points, and No. 17 Vanderbilt beat Oregon State 88-66 on Thursday night in the Island Division of the Paradise Jam.

The Commodores (7-0) play undefeated BYU in the championship game on Saturday. Oregon State (5-1) takes on Virginia Tech in the consolation game.

Pissott and Aubrey Galvan hit 3-pointers before Blakes stole a pass and took it for a layup to give the Commodores an 8-0 lead just 71 seconds into the game and Jada Brown hit a 3 that stretch the lead to 13 points at the end of the first quarter.

Pissott hit a 3-pointer 89 seconds into the third quarter that made it 50-38 and Vanderbilt led by double figures the rest of the way. The Commodores scored 19 of the first 23 second-half points, capped by a 10-0 run that culminated when Blakes made a driving layup that made it 62-42 with 3:34 remaining in the third.

Ally Schimel had 15 points and nine rebounds, Jenna Villa also scored 15 points, and Lizzy Williamson added 14 for the Beavers.

Galvan added 12 points for Vanderbilt.

The Commodores are 4-0 all time against the Beavers, most recently an 81-55 win on Nov. 11, 2001.

Up next

Oregon State: The Beavers play Wednesday at Oregon.

Vanderbilt: The Commodores host Virginia as part of the ACC/SEC Women’s Challenge on Wednesday.

___

