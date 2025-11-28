Skip to main content
Suarez scores 24 points to help No. 8 TCU women beat Richmond 68-52 at Cancun Challenge

By AP News

CANCUN, Mexico (AP) — Marta Suarez hit six 3-pointers and scored 24 points, Olivia Miles added 19 and No. 8 TCU beat Richmond 68-52 on Thursday night in the Riviera Division at the Cancun Challenge.

Suarez shot 9 of 14 from the field, 6 for 10 from 3-point range, and Miles added eight rebounds and six assists for TCU (7-0). Donovyn Hunter had 12 points.

Miles scored seven points in an 11-4 opening run and the Horned Frogs never trailed. TCU outscored the Spiders 25-8 in the second quarter to take a 49-23 lead into halftime. Richmond went 3 of 10 from the field and committed five turnovers.

Maggie Doogan led Richmond (5-2) with 23 points and Ally Sweeney scored 11.

Doogan — the Atlantic 10 player of the week each of the last three weeks — had 17 points, 14 rebounds, four assists and three blocks to help the Spiders beat previously unbeaten Navy last time out on Sunday.

Up next

TCU: The Horned Frogs face UAB on Friday.

Richmond: The Spiders play Friday against Green Bay.

___

