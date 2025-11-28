Skip to main content
Ebuka Okorie scores 25, Stanford beats Minnesota 72-68 at Acrisure Invitational

By AP News

PALM SPRINGS, Calif. (AP) — Ebuka Okorie scored 25 points, Benny Gealer hit two free throws with 5.3 seconds to play, and Stanford beat Minnesota 72-68 on Thursday night at the Acrisure Invitational.

The 6-foot-2 Okorie went into the game averaging 23.8 points per game, No. 6 nationally and No. 1 among freshman.

The Cardinal plays Saint Louis in the championship game Friday and Minnesota plays a consolation game against Santa Clara.

Gealer made 4 of 9 from 3-point range and finished with 14 points and five assists for Stanford (5-1). Chisom Okpara added 11 points and Aidan Cammann finished with nine points and seven rebounds

Jaylen Crocker-Johnson led Minnesota (4-3) with career-high 23 points and Cade Tyson added 19 points on 6-of-10 shooting, 6 of 7 from the free-throw line.

Crocker-Johnson scored nine points in a 15-7 spurt that gave Minnesota a one-point lead with 7:02 left in the game. Okpara answered with a basket on the end and Gealer followed with a 3 to make it 62-58 less than a minute later and the Cardinal led the rest of the way.

Isaac Asuma hit a 3-pointer to cut the deficit to a point with 10.5 seconds left but Gealer and Okorie each went 2 for 2 from the free-throw line from there to seal it.

The Golden Gophers made 23 of 45 (51%) from the field, but committed 14 turnovers, which Stanford converted into 27 points, and were minus-nine (17-8) on the offensive glass. The Cardinal, who shot 37% (25 of 67) overall, outscored Minnesota 18-11 in second-chance points.

Stanford: The Cardinals host Portland on Monday.

Minnesota: The Golden Gophers return home to take on No. 25 Indiana on Wednesday.

