Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
Sponsored By:

Pittsburgh hosts Mobley and Ohio State

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Ohio State Buckeyes (6-0) at Pittsburgh Panthers (4-3)

Pittsburgh; Friday, 7 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Buckeyes -5.5; over/under is 146.5

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State visits Pittsburgh after John Mobley Jr. scored 26 points in Ohio State’s 113-60 victory against the Mount St. Mary’s Mountaineers.

The Panthers have gone 4-1 in home games. Pittsburgh averages 72.1 points and has outscored opponents by 5.5 points per game.

The Buckeyes play their first true road game after going 6-0 to begin the season. Ohio State is 4-0 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 11.0 turnovers per game.

Pittsburgh makes 44.1% of its shots from the field this season, which is 2.5 percentage points higher than Ohio State has allowed to its opponents (41.6%). Ohio State averages 10.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 3.4 more made shots on average than the 6.9 per game Pittsburgh allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Barry Dunning Jr. averages 1.9 made 3-pointers per game for the Panthers, scoring 9.3 points while shooting 36.1% from beyond the arc. Cameron Corhen is shooting 56.5% and averaging 14.0 points.

Bruce Thornton is averaging 21 points and 3.5 assists for the Buckeyes. Mobley is averaging 16.8 points and 3.3 assists.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.