Glass ‘ 16 lead Washington State past Oregon State 81-67

PULLMAN, Wash. (AP) — Aaron Glass ‘ 16 points helped Washington State defeat Oregon State 81-67 on Sunday.

Glass went 7 of 15 from the field (1 for 7 from 3-point range) for the Cougars (8-9, 3-1 West Coast Conference). ND Okafor scored 13 points, shooting 6 of 8 from the field. Jerone Morton shot 5 for 8, including 3 for 5 from beyond the arc to finish with 13 points.

Dez White led the Beavers (8-9, 1-3) in scoring, finishing with 16 points and three steals. Oregon State also got 11 points from Isaiah Sy. Yaak Yaak finished with nine points.

Washington State took the lead for good 21 seconds into the game and it was 47-33 at halftime, with Glass racking up 11 points. Washington State pulled away with a 10-3 run in the second half to extend a 14-point lead to 21 points. The Cougars closed out the victory over Oregon State from there, as Morton led the way with a team-high seven second-half points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press