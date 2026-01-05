Wilkerson’s 22, Conway’s 20 help Indiana power past Washington 90-80.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — Lamar Wilkerson scored 22, Tayton Conerway added 20, and Indiana beat Washington 90-80 in Big Ten play on Sunday night.

Conerway finished 6 of 7 from the field, including 4 of 4 from 3-point range, and made all four of his free throws. Conor Enright added 12 points for the Hoosiers.

Indiana took a 52-40 halftime lead, outscoring Washington 17-9 over the final eight minutes of the first half.

Washington cut the deficit to seven with just over five minutes remaining. Wilkerson hit a 25-foot 3-pointer with 3:59 left, then sealed it by making four free throws in the final 25 seconds.

Indiana (11-3, 2-1 Big Ten) shot 12 of 28 from 3-point range. Freshman Trent Sisley scored 10 points off the bench, hitting back-to-back 3-pointers before converting a reverse layup during a second-half stretch that pushed the lead back to double figures.

Hannes Steinbach led Washington (9-5, 1-2) with 20 points and 10 rebounds. Desmond Claude scored 18 points, Zoom Diallo had 16, Quimari Peterson added 13 and Bryson Tucker finished with 11.

Washington shot 6 of 21 from 3-point range and made 22 of 25 free throws.

Up Next

Washington: Plays at No. 5 Purdue on Wednesday.

Indiana: Hosts Maryland on Wednesday.

