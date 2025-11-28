Saint Mary’s Gaels take on the No. 24 Vanderbilt Commodores

Vanderbilt Commodores (7-0) vs. Saint Mary’s Gaels (8-0)

Nassau, Bahamas; Friday, 1 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Commodores -3.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Mary’s (CA) squares off against No. 24 Vanderbilt at Imperial Arena in Nassau, Bahamas.

The Gaels have an 8-0 record against non-conference oppponents. Saint Mary’s (CA) is fourth in the WCC with 11.4 offensive rebounds per game led by Andrew McKeever averaging 4.8.

The Commodores have a 7-0 record in non-conference play. Vanderbilt is 6-0 when it wins the turnover battle and averages 9.3 turnovers per game.

Saint Mary’s (CA) averages 83.6 points, 9.7 more per game than the 73.9 Vanderbilt gives up. Vanderbilt averages 12.3 made 3-pointers per game this season, 6.4 more made shots on average than the 5.9 per game Saint Mary’s (CA) gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Paulius Murauskas is scoring 18.6 points per game with 7.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists for the Gaels. Mikey Lewis is averaging 17.3 points and 3.6 rebounds while shooting 46.5%.

Duke Miles is shooting 53.7% and averaging 17.9 points for the Commodores. Tyler is averaging 15.3 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press