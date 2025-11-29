Skip to main content
Princeton faces Saint Joseph’s (PA)

By AP News

Saint Joseph’s (PA) Hawks (3-3) vs. Princeton Tigers (3-6)

Trenton, New Jersey; Sunday, 1 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Princeton faces Saint Joseph’s (PA) at CURE Insurance Arena in Trenton, New Jersey.

The Tigers are 3-6 in non-conference play. Princeton is seventh in the Ivy League with 8.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Jacob Huggins averaging 1.7.

The Hawks have a 3-3 record in non-conference play. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 12.7 turnovers per game and is 1-1 when committing fewer turnovers than opponents.

Princeton averages 9.3 made 3-pointers per game, 1.6 more made shots than the 7.7 per game Saint Joseph’s (PA) gives up. Saint Joseph’s (PA) averages 6.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.9 fewer made shots on average than the 8.6 per game Princeton allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jackson Hicke is scoring 13.3 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Tigers. Dalen Davis is averaging 16.5 points and 3.0 rebounds while shooting 37.3%.

Jaiden Glover averages 2.0 made 3-pointers per game for the Hawks, scoring 13.5 points while shooting 32.4% from beyond the arc. Deuce Jones is averaging 17 points and 3.2 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

