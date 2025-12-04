Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
33.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Sykes leads Long Beach State against UCSB

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Long Beach State Beach (2-6) at UCSB Gauchos (6-2)

Santa Barbara, California; Thursday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Gauchos -12.5; over/under is 144.5

BOTTOM LINE: Long Beach State visits UCSB after Gavin Sykes scored 30 points in Long Beach State’s 76-72 win against the San Diego Toreros.

The Gauchos are 3-1 on their home court. UCSB is eighth in the Big West with 23.3 defensive rebounds per game led by Zion Sensley averaging 5.6.

The Beach are 0-4 in road games. Long Beach State has a 1-3 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

UCSB is shooting 46.4% from the field this season, 2.4 percentage points lower than the 48.8% Long Beach State allows to opponents. Long Beach State’s 42.9% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.0 percentage points lower than UCSB has given up to its opponents (46.9%).

The matchup Thursday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Miro Little is scoring 13.0 points per game and averaging 5.3 rebounds for the Gauchos. Aidan Mahaney is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Sykes is shooting 48.3% and averaging 14.8 points for the Beach. Petar Majstorovic is averaging 12.6 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.