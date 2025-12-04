Skip to main content
McNeese faces conference foe Northwestern State

By AP News

Northwestern State Demons (1-6) at McNeese Cowboys (6-2, 0-1 Southland)

Lake Charles, Louisiana; Friday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Micah Thomas and Northwestern State visit Jovohn Garcia and McNeese on Friday.

The Cowboys are 3-0 in home games. McNeese is third in the Southland with 12.1 offensive rebounds per game led by Yanis Ndjonga averaging 3.4.

The Demons are 0-5 on the road. Northwestern State has a 0-1 record in games decided by less than 4 points.

McNeese’s average of 6.1 made 3-pointers per game is 3.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.6 per game Northwestern State allows. Northwestern State has shot at a 44.2% clip from the field this season, 6.6 percentage points greater than the 37.6% shooting opponents of McNeese have averaged.

The Cowboys and Demons square off Friday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Larry Johnson is scoring 16.8 points per game with 3.3 rebounds and 1.1 assists for the Cowboys. Garcia is averaging 13.5 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 49.3%.

Thomas is averaging 18.1 points for the Demons. Omar Adegbola is averaging 9.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

