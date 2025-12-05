Louisiana hosts Wessler and UNC Wilmington

UNC Wilmington Seahawks (8-1) at Louisiana Ragin’ Cajuns (1-8)

Lafayette, Louisiana; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UNC Wilmington faces Louisiana after Patrick Wessler scored 21 points in UNC Wilmington’s 70-69 victory against the Marshall Thundering Herd.

The Ragin’ Cajuns are 1-2 in home games. Louisiana is 0-7 against opponents over .500.

The Seahawks are 1-1 on the road. UNC Wilmington averages 81.9 points and has outscored opponents by 15.1 points per game.

Louisiana’s average of 6.0 made 3-pointers per game is 2.2 fewer made shots on average than the 8.2 per game UNC Wilmington gives up. UNC Wilmington averages 10.0 more points per game (81.9) than Louisiana gives up (71.9).

TOP PERFORMERS: Jaxon Olvera is scoring 11.8 points per game and averaging 4.6 rebounds for the Ragin’ Cajuns. Milan Mejia is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Nolan Hodge is averaging 15.6 points and 5.1 rebounds for the Seahawks. Wessler is averaging 12.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press