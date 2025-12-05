Skip to main content
UCLA hosts Oregon after Evans’ 23-point game

By AP News

Oregon Ducks (4-4, 0-1 Big Ten) at UCLA Bruins (6-2, 1-0 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Oregon visits UCLA after Kwame Evans Jr. scored 23 points in Oregon’s 82-77 loss to the USC Trojans.

The Bruins have gone 5-0 in home games. UCLA ranks eighth in the Big Ten with 16.9 assists per game led by Donovan Dent averaging 6.9.

The Ducks play their first true road game after going 4-4 to begin the season. Oregon allows 75.6 points to opponents and has been outscored by 1.5 points per game.

UCLA makes 48.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 3.5 percentage points higher than Oregon has allowed to its opponents (45.1%). Oregon has shot at a 41.1% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points below the 41.7% shooting opponents of UCLA have averaged.

The Bruins and Ducks meet Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Tyler Bilodeau is scoring 15.8 points per game and averaging 4.0 rebounds for the Bruins. Skyy Clark is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers.

Nathan Bittle is averaging 16.3 points, 7.8 rebounds and 2.3 blocks for the Ducks. Jackson Shelstad is averaging 15.3 points and 5.1 assists.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

