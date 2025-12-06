Skip to main content
N.C. A&T visits North Carolina Central following Lattimore’s 29-point outing

By AP News

North Carolina A&T Aggies (3-3) at North Carolina Central Eagles (3-7)

Durham, North Carolina; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Aggies -1.5; over/under is 145.5

BOTTOM LINE: North Carolina Central hosts N.C. A&T after Gage Lattimore scored 29 points in North Carolina Central’s 67-62 loss to the James Madison Dukes.

The Eagles have gone 3-0 at home. North Carolina Central gives up 78.0 points and has been outscored by 5.2 points per game.

The Aggies are 1-3 in road games. N.C. A&T is sixth in the CAA scoring 76.0 points per game and is shooting 46.3%.

North Carolina Central averages 72.8 points per game, 6.0 fewer points than the 78.8 N.C. A&T gives up. N.C. A&T averages 76.0 points per game, 2.0 fewer than the 78.0 North Carolina Central allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lattimore is shooting 41.4% and averaging 20.6 points for the Eagles. Tekao Carpenter is averaging 1.3 made 3-pointers.

Trent Middleton is shooting 33.3% from beyond the arc with 0.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Aggies, while averaging 11 points. Lewis Walker is averaging 19.5 points and 5.3 rebounds.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

