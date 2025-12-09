Florida State edges top-seeded Stanford 1-0 to win the Women’s College Cup

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Wrianna Hudson scored at the end of the 87th minute, Kate Ockene had nine saves and Florida State defeated Stanford 1-0 in an all-Atlantic Coast Conference final to win the Women’s College Cup at CPKC Stadium on Monday night.

The Seminoles (20-2-4), a No. 3 seed, ended a 17-match unbeaten streak for No. 1 overall seed Stanford (21-2-2) in winning their fifth national championship — three of them in the past five seasons. Florida State beat the Cardinal 5-1 to win it in 2023 and topped BYU 4-3 on penalty kicks after a scoreless draw in 2021.

Hudson, who also scored the only goal in the 1-0 victory over TCU in the semifinals, was in the right place to knock in a deflection with 3:01 left. Taylor Suarez and Janet Okeke had assists.

Ockene had six saves in the first half to keep it scoreless. She made four in a span of 3:26 before the match was nine minutes old. Ockene denied Jasmine Aikey on a free kick in the 70th minute and notched her final save on a shot by Eleanor Klinger in the 76th.

Caroline Birkel had two saves for Stanford — both in the second half. Birkel wasn’t tested on any of the Seminoles’ four first-half shots.

Stanford set a tournament record with 21 goals through its first four tournament matches. The Cardinal beat Duke 1-0 in the semifinals.

Stanford posted a 2-1 road win over FSU on Oct. 16.