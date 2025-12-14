Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Clear
58.1 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Camden scores 25 points, Cal pulls away late to beat Northwestern State 79-70

Sponsored by:
By AP News

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — John Camden made six 3-pointers and scored 25 points, and California pulled away late to beat Northwestern State 79-70 on Saturday for its seventh straight win.

Camden was 7-of-11 shooting. Dai Dai Ames added 20 points with three 3-pointers for Cal. Semetri Carr chipped in with 14 points and seven assists. Lee Dort grabbed 13 rebounds to go with nine points.

Dort’s dunk with 7:07 to play sparked a 12-0 run to give Cal a 74-65 lead with 2:01 remaining. Ames hit his third 3-pointer in the closing seconds.

Cal is 9-0 at home and 10-1 overall, and is off to its best start since going 10-1 in 2014-15.

Izzy Miles scored 22 points for Northwestern State (2-8). Micah Thomas added 13 points. They each hit three of the Demons’ 11 3-pointers.

Miles scored 12 points for Northwestern State and Carr scored 10 for Cal as the teams went into the break tied 37-all. The Demons had their largest lead of the second half, 58-53, with 12:19 to play.

Up next

Cal: stays home to face Morgan State on Friday.

Northwestern State: hosts Southern-New Orleans on Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.