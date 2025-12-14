Camden scores 25 points, Cal pulls away late to beat Northwestern State 79-70

BERKELEY, Calif. (AP) — John Camden made six 3-pointers and scored 25 points, and California pulled away late to beat Northwestern State 79-70 on Saturday for its seventh straight win.

Camden was 7-of-11 shooting. Dai Dai Ames added 20 points with three 3-pointers for Cal. Semetri Carr chipped in with 14 points and seven assists. Lee Dort grabbed 13 rebounds to go with nine points.

Dort’s dunk with 7:07 to play sparked a 12-0 run to give Cal a 74-65 lead with 2:01 remaining. Ames hit his third 3-pointer in the closing seconds.

Cal is 9-0 at home and 10-1 overall, and is off to its best start since going 10-1 in 2014-15.

Izzy Miles scored 22 points for Northwestern State (2-8). Micah Thomas added 13 points. They each hit three of the Demons’ 11 3-pointers.

Miles scored 12 points for Northwestern State and Carr scored 10 for Cal as the teams went into the break tied 37-all. The Demons had their largest lead of the second half, 58-53, with 12:19 to play.

Up next

Cal: stays home to face Morgan State on Friday.

Northwestern State: hosts Southern-New Orleans on Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball