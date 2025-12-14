Washington State visits USC following Baker-Mazara’s 31-point performance

Washington State Cougars (3-7) at USC Trojans (9-1, 1-1 Big Ten)

Los Angeles; Sunday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Trojans -14.5; over/under is 158.5

BOTTOM LINE: USC hosts Washington State after Chad Baker-Mazara scored 31 points in USC’s 94-81 win over the San Diego Toreros.

The Trojans are 3-1 on their home court. USC ranks ninth in the Big Ten with 24.5 defensive rebounds per game led by Jacob Cofie averaging 5.0.

The Cougars are 0-2 on the road. Washington State is 2-7 against opponents over .500.

USC scores 89.5 points, 9.9 more per game than the 79.6 Washington State gives up. Washington State averages 76.7 points per game, 1.8 fewer than the 78.5 USC allows to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baker-Mazara is scoring 21.9 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Trojans. Rodney Rice is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers.

Aaron Glass is scoring 16.6 points per game and averaging 2.6 rebounds for the Cougars. Eemeli Yalaho is averaging 9.8 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press