SE Louisiana hosts East Texas A&M following overtime win against Houston Christian

East Texas A&M Lions (5-5, 0-1 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (4-6, 1-1 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana hosts East Texas A&M following SE Louisiana’s 74-71 overtime win against the Houston Christian Huskies.

The SE Louisiana Lions have gone 1-1 in home games. SE Louisiana is 2-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The East Texas A&M Lions are 0-1 in conference games. East Texas A&M averages 78.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game.

SE Louisiana scores 65.3 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 73.6 East Texas A&M allows. East Texas A&M has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.5% shooting opponents of SE Louisiana have averaged.

The SE Louisiana Lions and East Texas A&M Lions face off Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Elyzee is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the SE Louisiana Lions. Seth Jones-Crump is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Ronnie Harrison Jr. is averaging 13.5 points for the East Texas A&M Lions. Damian Garcia is averaging 10.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press