Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
42.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

SE Louisiana hosts East Texas A&M following overtime win against Houston Christian

Sponsored by:
By AP News

East Texas A&M Lions (5-5, 0-1 Southland) at SE Louisiana Lions (4-6, 1-1 Southland)

Hammond, Louisiana; Monday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: SE Louisiana hosts East Texas A&M following SE Louisiana’s 74-71 overtime win against the Houston Christian Huskies.

The SE Louisiana Lions have gone 1-1 in home games. SE Louisiana is 2-4 against opponents with a winning record.

The East Texas A&M Lions are 0-1 in conference games. East Texas A&M averages 78.0 points and has outscored opponents by 4.4 points per game.

SE Louisiana scores 65.3 points per game, 8.3 fewer points than the 73.6 East Texas A&M allows. East Texas A&M has shot at a 46.1% rate from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 45.5% shooting opponents of SE Louisiana have averaged.

The SE Louisiana Lions and East Texas A&M Lions face off Monday for the first time in Southland play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jeremy Elyzee is scoring 12.1 points per game and averaging 4.3 rebounds for the SE Louisiana Lions. Seth Jones-Crump is averaging 1.5 made 3-pointers.

Ronnie Harrison Jr. is averaging 13.5 points for the East Texas A&M Lions. Damian Garcia is averaging 10.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.