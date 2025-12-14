Skip to main content
Saint Francis (PA) visits Temple on 7-game road skid

By AP News

Saint Francis (PA) Red Flash (2-8) at Temple Owls (5-5)

Philadelphia; Sunday, 12 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Owls -18.5; over/under is 153.5

BOTTOM LINE: Saint Francis (PA) will aim to break its seven-game road skid when the Red Flash visit Temple.

The Owls have gone 4-1 at home. Temple averages 78.3 points while outscoring opponents by 4.6 points per game.

The Red Flash are 0-5 on the road. Saint Francis (PA) is 1-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 14.7 turnovers per game.

Temple’s average of 7.2 made 3-pointers per game is 2.5 fewer made shots on average than the 9.7 per game Saint Francis (PA) allows. Saint Francis (PA)’s 41.1% shooting percentage from the field this season is 4.2 percentage points lower than Temple has given up to its opponents (45.3%).

TOP PERFORMERS: Derrian Ford is scoring 17.5 points per game and averaging 4.1 rebounds for the Owls. Aiden Tobiason is averaging 14.6 points and 3.2 rebounds while shooting 49.0%.

Skylar Wicks is shooting 36.2% from beyond the arc with 2.1 made 3-pointers per game for the Red Flash, while averaging 18.4 points, eight rebounds and 3.1 assists. Zion Russell is averaging 11 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

