Charlotte plays Charleston (SC) on 3-game road slide

Charlotte 49ers (4-6) at Charleston (SC) Cougars (4-6)

Charleston, South Carolina; Sunday, 4 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Cougars -4.5; over/under is 141.5

BOTTOM LINE: Charlotte hits the road against Charleston (SC) looking to break its three-game road losing streak.

The Cougars have gone 2-2 at home. Charleston (SC) ranks fourth in the CAA in rebounding averaging 35.7 rebounds. Christian Reeves paces the Cougars with 5.9 boards.

The 49ers are 0-2 on the road. Charlotte ranks seventh in the AAC shooting 33.5% from 3-point range.

Charleston (SC) is shooting 41.0% from the field this season, 5.0 percentage points lower than the 46.0% Charlotte allows to opponents. Charlotte averages 7.7 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.4 fewer made shots on average than the 9.1 per game Charleston (SC) allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Jlynn Counter is shooting 43.5% and averaging 12.0 points for the Cougars. Martin Kalu is averaging 11.3 points.

Ben Bradford is averaging 15.1 points for the 49ers. Anton Bonke is averaging 10.9 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press