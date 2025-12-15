Skip to main content
Montana State visits Cal Poly after Mousa’s 31-point game

By AP News

Montana State Bobcats (4-7) at Cal Poly Mustangs (5-6, 1-1 Big West)

San Luis Obispo, California; Tuesday, 10 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Poly hosts Montana State after Hamad Mousa scored 31 points in Cal Poly’s 88-84 loss to the UC Riverside Highlanders.

The Mustangs are 2-1 in home games. Cal Poly ranks eighth in the Big West with 13.5 assists per game led by Peter Bandelj averaging 3.8.

The Bobcats are 1-6 on the road. Montana State ranks second in the Big Sky giving up 69.6 points while holding opponents to 45.1% shooting.

Cal Poly averages 11.1 made 3-pointers per game, 5.9 more made shots than the 5.2 per game Montana State gives up. Montana State has shot at a 47.3% clip from the field this season, 1.8 percentage points greater than the 45.5% shooting opponents of Cal Poly have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Mousa is averaging 20.5 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Mustangs. Bandelj is averaging 16.2 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals over the past 10 games.

Patrick McMahon is averaging 14.5 points for the Bobcats. Davian Brown is averaging 14.3 points over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Mustangs: 5-5, averaging 84.7 points, 35.4 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 6.8 steals and 2.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 85.5 points per game.

Bobcats: 4-6, averaging 77.1 points, 29.6 rebounds, 12.1 assists, 7.9 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 46.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

