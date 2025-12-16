Skip to main content
Alabama State visits Cincinnati after Anderson’s 23-point game

By AP News

Alabama State Hornets (3-7) at Cincinnati Bearcats (6-4)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State faces Cincinnati after Asjon Anderson scored 23 points in Alabama State’s 85-77 loss to the Missouri Tigers.

The Bearcats have gone 6-1 in home games. Cincinnati averages 74.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The Hornets are 1-6 in road games. Alabama State has a 2-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Cincinnati averages 74.3 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 81.8 Alabama State allows. Alabama State averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Cincinnati gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baba is shooting 58.2% and averaging 13.3 points for the Bearcats. Day Day Thomas is averaging 13.3 points.

Anderson is shooting 37.8% and averaging 18.4 points for the Hornets. Micah Simpsom is averaging 16.2 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

