Alabama State visits Cincinnati after Anderson’s 23-point game

Alabama State Hornets (3-7) at Cincinnati Bearcats (6-4)

Cincinnati; Wednesday, 7 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Alabama State faces Cincinnati after Asjon Anderson scored 23 points in Alabama State’s 85-77 loss to the Missouri Tigers.

The Bearcats have gone 6-1 in home games. Cincinnati averages 74.3 points and has outscored opponents by 7.3 points per game.

The Hornets are 1-6 in road games. Alabama State has a 2-4 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Cincinnati averages 74.3 points per game, 7.5 fewer points than the 81.8 Alabama State allows. Alabama State averages 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 1.6 more made shots on average than the 7.2 per game Cincinnati gives up.

TOP PERFORMERS: Baba is shooting 58.2% and averaging 13.3 points for the Bearcats. Day Day Thomas is averaging 13.3 points.

Anderson is shooting 37.8% and averaging 18.4 points for the Hornets. Micah Simpsom is averaging 16.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press