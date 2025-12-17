Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Mostly Clear
48.6 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Robinson and UAB host Cleveland State

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Cleveland State Vikings (4-8, 0-2 Horizon League) at UAB Blazers (7-4)

Birmingham, Alabama; Wednesday, 7:30 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Blazers -18.5; over/under is 161.5

BOTTOM LINE: UAB hosts Cleveland State after Ahmad Robinson scored 25 points in UAB’s 86-85 loss to the Troy Trojans.

The Blazers have gone 4-2 at home. UAB leads the AAC in rebounding, averaging 38.9 boards. Evan Chatman leads the Blazers with 9.5 rebounds.

The Vikings are 0-5 on the road. Cleveland State is seventh in the Horizon League scoring 79.4 points per game and is shooting 44.7%.

UAB is shooting 45.4% from the field this season, the same percentage Cleveland State allows to opponents. Cleveland State has shot at a 44.7% clip from the field this season, 2.6 percentage points greater than the 42.1% shooting opponents of UAB have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Chance Westry is shooting 48.3% and averaging 15.4 points for the Blazers. Robinson is averaging 13.1 points over the last 10 games.

Tre Beard is shooting 48.2% and averaging 14.7 points for the Vikings. Jaidon Lipscomb is averaging 2.1 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Blazers: 6-4, averaging 80.3 points, 38.4 rebounds, 14.6 assists, 7.8 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 73.6 points per game.

Vikings: 3-7, averaging 79.4 points, 32.0 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.8 steals and 2.9 blocks per game while shooting 44.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 83.5 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.