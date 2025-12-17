Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Cloudy
48.7 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Seattle U visits UC Davis after Christofilis’ 20-point game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Seattle U Redhawks (8-2) at UC Davis Aggies (5-4, 0-1 Big West)

Davis, California; Wednesday, 9 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Redhawks -3.5; over/under is 142.5

BOTTOM LINE: Seattle U faces UC Davis after John Christofilis scored 20 points in Seattle U’s 115-60 victory against the Warner Pacific Knights.

The Aggies are 4-0 on their home court. UC Davis ranks sixth in the Big West with 14.3 assists per game led by Brayden Fagbemi averaging 4.6.

The Redhawks have gone 1-0 away from home. Seattle U has a 0-2 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

UC Davis scores 75.3 points, 10.0 more per game than the 65.3 Seattle U gives up. Seattle U averages 8.0 more points per game (83.3) than UC Davis allows (75.3).

TOP PERFORMERS: Nils Cooper is scoring 15.5 points per game with 4.6 rebounds and 1.6 assists for the Aggies. Connor Sevilla is averaging 13.4 points and 2.0 rebounds while shooting 46.4%.

Brayden Maldonado is averaging 16.6 points and 1.8 steals for the Redhawks. Will Heimbrodt is averaging 14.2 points and 2.4 blocks.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.