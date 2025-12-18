Skip to main content
Sutton and LSU host SE Louisiana

By AP News

SE Louisiana Lions (4-7, 1-2 Southland) at LSU Tigers (9-1)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU faces SE Louisiana after Marquel Sutton scored 23 points in LSU’s 89-77 win over the SMU Mustangs.

The Tigers have gone 5-0 at home. LSU ranks sixth in the SEC in team defense, allowing 70.6 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

The Lions are 1-5 on the road. SE Louisiana is ninth in the Southland with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Gaines averaging 2.2.

LSU makes 51.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than SE Louisiana has allowed to its opponents (45.5%). SE Louisiana averages 65.6 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 70.6 LSU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dedan Thomas Jr. is scoring 15.3 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the Tigers. Michael Nwoko is averaging 15.2 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 70.8%.

Jeremy Elyzee is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Lions. Gaines is averaging 11.1 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

