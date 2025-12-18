Sutton and LSU host SE Louisiana

SE Louisiana Lions (4-7, 1-2 Southland) at LSU Tigers (9-1)

Baton Rouge, Louisiana; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: LSU faces SE Louisiana after Marquel Sutton scored 23 points in LSU’s 89-77 win over the SMU Mustangs.

The Tigers have gone 5-0 at home. LSU ranks sixth in the SEC in team defense, allowing 70.6 points while holding opponents to 40.4% shooting.

The Lions are 1-5 on the road. SE Louisiana is ninth in the Southland with 8.5 offensive rebounds per game led by Isaiah Gaines averaging 2.2.

LSU makes 51.4% of its shots from the field this season, which is 5.9 percentage points higher than SE Louisiana has allowed to its opponents (45.5%). SE Louisiana averages 65.6 points per game, 5.0 fewer points than the 70.6 LSU allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Dedan Thomas Jr. is scoring 15.3 points per game with 2.9 rebounds and 6.8 assists for the Tigers. Michael Nwoko is averaging 15.2 points and 5.3 rebounds while shooting 70.8%.

Jeremy Elyzee is scoring 12.4 points per game and averaging 4.7 rebounds for the Lions. Gaines is averaging 11.1 points and 6.0 rebounds over the last 10 games.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press