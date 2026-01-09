Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Partly Cloudy
33.3 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Ruffin leads Jackson State against Alabama State

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Jackson State Tigers (2-12, 1-0 SWAC) at Alabama State Hornets (4-11, 1-1 SWAC)

Montgomery, Alabama; Saturday, 4 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Jackson State takes on Alabama State after Daeshun Ruffin scored 31 points in Jackson State’s 89-86 win against the Alcorn State Braves.

The Hornets are 1-0 in home games. Alabama State is 3-8 in games decided by 10 or more points.

The Tigers are 1-0 in conference matchups. Jackson State is 1-0 in one-possession games.

Alabama State averages 75.6 points per game, 14.9 fewer points than the 90.5 Jackson State gives up. Jackson State’s 37.7% shooting percentage from the field this season is 9.9 percentage points lower than Alabama State has allowed to its opponents (47.6%).

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Micah Simpsom averages 2.6 made 3-pointers per game for the Hornets, scoring 15.5 points while shooting 37.1% from beyond the arc. Asjon Anderson is shooting 38.1% and averaging 19.0 points over the last 10 games.

Jayme Mitchell averages 2.2 made 3-pointers per game for the Tigers, scoring 13.3 points while shooting 40.3% from beyond the arc. Ruffin is averaging 18.5 points and four assists over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Hornets: 2-8, averaging 73.9 points, 30.2 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 8.0 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 42.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 84.4 points per game.

Tigers: 2-8, averaging 64.0 points, 26.0 rebounds, 11.5 assists, 5.5 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 39.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 86.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.