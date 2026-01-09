Conwell and No. 20 Louisville host Boston College

Boston College Eagles (7-8, 0-2 ACC) at Louisville Cardinals (11-4, 1-2 ACC)

Louisville, Kentucky; Saturday, 12 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: No. 20 Louisville takes on Boston College after Ryan Conwell scored 24 points in Louisville’s 84-73 loss to the Duke Blue Devils.

The Cardinals are 8-1 on their home court. Louisville leads the ACC in rebounding, averaging 39.5 boards. Sananda Fru leads the Cardinals with 6.7 rebounds.

The Eagles are 0-2 against ACC opponents. Boston College has a 4-2 record in games decided by at least 10 points.

Louisville makes 46.6% of its shots from the field this season, which is 6.4 percentage points higher than Boston College has allowed to its opponents (40.2%). Boston College has shot at a 40.0% rate from the field this season, 0.5 percentage points above the 39.5% shooting opponents of Louisville have averaged.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting this season between the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Conwell is scoring 19.9 points per game with 4.9 rebounds and 2.3 assists for the Cardinals. Isaac McKneely is averaging 11.7 points and 2.8 rebounds while shooting 43.5% over the last 10 games.

Aidan Shaw is averaging 4.5 points, 7.2 rebounds and 1.5 blocks for the Eagles. Fred Payne is averaging 2.2 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinals: 6-4, averaging 85.2 points, 38.9 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.0 steals and 3.8 blocks per game while shooting 46.0% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.4 points per game.

Eagles: 4-6, averaging 69.0 points, 33.1 rebounds, 10.5 assists, 3.9 steals and 4.6 blocks per game while shooting 39.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.8 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press