Colorado Buffaloes face the Stanford Cardinal

Stanford Cardinal (9-2) vs. Colorado Buffaloes (10-1)

Phoenix; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Stanford and Colorado square off in Phoenix, Arizona.

The Buffaloes are 10-1 in non-conference play. Colorado is the leader in the Big 12 with 17.9 fast break points.

The Cardinal are 9-2 in non-conference play. Stanford scores 81.7 points while outscoring opponents by 9.7 points per game.

Colorado averages 88.0 points, 16.0 more per game than the 72.0 Stanford gives up. Stanford has shot at a 44.5% clip from the field this season, 0.7 percentage points less than the 45.2% shooting opponents of Colorado have averaged.

TOP PERFORMERS: Sebastian Rancik averages 1.4 made 3-pointers per game for the Buffaloes, scoring 13.1 points while shooting 36.6% from beyond the arc. Isaiah Johnson is averaging 15.2 points over the last 10 games.

Ebuka Okorie is averaging 21 points, 3.1 assists and 1.8 steals for the Cardinal. Benny Gealer is averaging 2.5 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Buffaloes: 9-1, averaging 88.4 points, 33.9 rebounds, 17.3 assists, 6.5 steals and 4.4 blocks per game while shooting 51.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 76.5 points per game.

Cardinal: 8-2, averaging 81.0 points, 32.9 rebounds, 13.2 assists, 8.2 steals and 3.5 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 71.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press