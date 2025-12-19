St. Thomas hosts UC Riverside following Henderson’s 26-point game

UC Riverside Highlanders (6-6, 1-1 Big West) at Saint Thomas Tommies (9-4)

Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: UC Riverside plays St. Thomas after Andrew Henderson scored 26 points in UC Riverside’s 95-70 victory over the Stanton Elks.

The Tommies have gone 5-0 in home games. St. Thomas has a 1-0 record in games decided by 3 points or fewer.

The Highlanders are 3-5 in road games. UC Riverside is 3-1 when it has fewer turnovers than its opponents and averages 12.6 turnovers per game.

St. Thomas is shooting 48.5% from the field this season, 1.9 percentage points higher than the 46.6% UC Riverside allows to opponents. UC Riverside averages 74.7 points per game, 4.4 more than the 70.3 St. Thomas gives up to opponents.

TOP PERFORMERS: Nolan Minessale is scoring 22.0 points per game and averaging 4.4 rebounds for the Tommies. Nick Janowski is averaging 13.7 points and 4.9 rebounds over the last 10 games.

Henderson is shooting 37.8% from beyond the arc with 2.8 made 3-pointers per game for the Highlanders, while averaging 18.3 points. Marqui Worthy is averaging 13.7 points and 3.1 assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Tommies: 8-2, averaging 80.2 points, 30.8 rebounds, 16.2 assists, 9.0 steals and 2.7 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 67.3 points per game.

Highlanders: 4-6, averaging 73.2 points, 32.0 rebounds, 11.6 assists, 4.4 steals and 3.9 blocks per game while shooting 45.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.7 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press