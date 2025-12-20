Columbia visits Cal after Bell’s 28-point game

Columbia Lions (9-2) at California Golden Bears (11-1)

Berkeley, California; Sunday, 5 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Cal hosts Columbia after Chris Bell scored 28 points in Cal’s 97-50 win over the Morgan State Bears.

The Golden Bears have gone 10-0 at home. Cal scores 83.8 points and has outscored opponents by 16.2 points per game.

The Lions have gone 3-2 away from home. Columbia averages 80.5 points while outscoring opponents by 13.9 points per game.

Cal makes 47.9% of its shots from the field this season, which is 7.9 percentage points higher than Columbia has allowed to its opponents (40.0%). Columbia scores 12.9 more points per game (80.5) than Cal gives up to opponents (67.6).

TOP PERFORMERS: Dai Dai Ames is shooting 50.6% and averaging 17.4 points for the Golden Bears. Bell is averaging 15.8 points over the last 10 games.

Blair Thompson is averaging 10.2 points and 5.9 rebounds for the Lions. Kenny Noland is averaging 18.1 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Golden Bears: 9-1, averaging 84.2 points, 31.9 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 7.0 steals and 4.3 blocks per game while shooting 47.9% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.4 points per game.

Lions: 8-2, averaging 81.5 points, 39.4 rebounds, 16.9 assists, 6.1 steals and 3.6 blocks per game while shooting 48.2% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 68.0 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press