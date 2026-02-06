Washington State puts home win streak on the line against Santa Clara

Santa Clara Broncos (20-5, 11-1 WCC) at Washington State Cougars (11-14, 6-6 WCC)

Pullman, Washington; Saturday, 6 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Washington State will try to keep its three-game home win streak alive when the Cougars face Santa Clara.

The Cougars have gone 8-4 in home games. Washington State has a 7-7 record in games decided by 10 points or more.

The Broncos are 11-1 against WCC opponents. Santa Clara leads the WCC with 11.6 offensive rebounds per game led by Allen Graves averaging 3.0.

Washington State averages 76.9 points, 6.7 more per game than the 70.2 Santa Clara gives up. Santa Clara averages 6.3 more points per game (83.1) than Washington State allows to opponents (76.8).

The Cougars and Broncos face off Saturday for the first time in conference play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Aaron Glass is averaging 16.4 points for the Cougars. ND Okafor is averaging 13.2 points over the last 10 games.

Christian Hammond is averaging 16.4 points for the Broncos. Graves is averaging 12.8 points, 7.2 rebounds and 2.2 steals over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cougars: 5-5, averaging 81.1 points, 30.2 rebounds, 15.7 assists, 5.0 steals and 2.6 blocks per game while shooting 49.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 78.3 points per game.

Broncos: 9-1, averaging 85.5 points, 34.4 rebounds, 15.4 assists, 10.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 48.8% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 69.2 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press