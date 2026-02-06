Georgia Tech takes on Stanford on 4-game losing streak

Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets (11-12, 2-8 ACC) at Stanford Cardinal (14-9, 3-7 ACC)

Stanford, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Georgia Tech comes into the matchup with Stanford after losing four games in a row.

The Cardinal are 9-6 on their home court. Stanford averages 75.3 points and has outscored opponents by 2.2 points per game.

The Yellow Jackets are 2-8 in conference matchups. Georgia Tech is fifth in the ACC with 35.3 rebounds per game led by Baye Ndongo averaging 8.2.

Stanford’s average of 8.8 made 3-pointers per game this season is only 0.3 more made shots on average than the 8.5 per game Georgia Tech allows. Georgia Tech averages 6.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.7 more makes per game than Stanford allows.

The matchup Saturday is the first meeting of the season for the two teams in conference play.

TOP PERFORMERS: Ebuka Okorie is averaging 21.6 points, 3.2 assists and 1.5 steals for the Cardinal. Benny Gealer is averaging 2.0 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

Kowacie Reeves is shooting 45.2% and averaging 15.0 points for the Yellow Jackets. Ndongo is averaging 12.4 points over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Cardinal: 3-7, averaging 66.9 points, 28.4 rebounds, 11.1 assists, 6.4 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 39.6% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.2 points per game.

Yellow Jackets: 2-8, averaging 72.9 points, 33.6 rebounds, 15.3 assists, 4.6 steals and 4.2 blocks per game while shooting 44.3% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 80.3 points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press