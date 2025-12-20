Skip to main content
myMotherLode.com Logo
Drizzle
52.5 ° F
Full Weather | Burn Info
Sponsored By:

Sacramento State visits Cal Baptist following Daniels’ 30-point game

Sponsored by:
By AP News

Sacramento State Hornets (4-6) at Cal Baptist Lancers (9-3)

Riverside, California; Saturday, 8 p.m. EST

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Lancers -12.5; over/under is 152.5

BOTTOM LINE: Cal Baptist hosts Sacramento State after Dominique Daniels Jr. scored 30 points in Cal Baptist’s 75-67 victory against the Southern Jaguars.

The Lancers are 5-0 on their home court. Cal Baptist is seventh in the WAC with 11.8 assists per game led by Daniels averaging 3.6.

The Hornets are 0-5 in road games. Sacramento State is sixth in the Big Sky with 14.3 assists per game led by Mikey Williams averaging 5.2.

Cal Baptist is shooting 43.6% from the field this season, 0.6 percentage points higher than the 43.0% Sacramento State allows to opponents. Sacramento State averages 8.1 made 3-pointers per game this season, 2.1 more made shots on average than the 6.0 per game Cal Baptist allows.

TOP PERFORMERS: Daniels is averaging 21.4 points and 3.6 assists for the Lancers. Martel Williams is averaging 15.6 points over the past 10 games.

Prophet Johnson is shooting 47.2% and averaging 15.5 points for the Hornets. Mikey Williams is averaging 14.1 points.

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

By The Associated Press

Make Us Your Home Page Today

follow social mediaFollow us on Twitter Follow us on Facebook Sign Up For Newsletter Sign Up For Alerts

Events

Local Radio Stations

Money

Terms of Service Privacy Policy
© Copyright 2000-2025 Clarke Broadcasting Corporation. All rights reserved.