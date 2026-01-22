Ohio State visits No. 3 Michigan after Mobley’s 26-point game

Ohio State Buckeyes (13-5, 5-3 Big Ten) at Michigan Wolverines (17-1, 7-1 Big Ten)

Ann Arbor, Michigan; Friday, 8 p.m. EST

BOTTOM LINE: Ohio State visits No. 3 Michigan after John Mobley Jr. scored 26 points in Ohio State’s 82-74 overtime victory against the Minnesota Golden Gophers.

The Wolverines are 8-1 on their home court. Michigan is the Big Ten leader with 39.6 rebounds per game led by Aday Mara averaging 7.2.

The Buckeyes are 5-3 against conference opponents. Ohio State ranks sixth in the Big Ten with 24.6 defensive rebounds per game led by Bruce Thornton averaging 4.7.

Michigan scores 92.7 points, 20.5 more per game than the 72.2 Ohio State allows. Ohio State averages 7.8 made 3-pointers per game this season, 0.6 fewer makes per game than Michigan allows.

The Wolverines and Buckeyes meet Friday for the first time in Big Ten play this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Elliot Cadeau averages 1.7 made 3-pointers per game for the Wolverines, scoring 10.5 points while shooting 41.1% from beyond the arc. Morez Johnson Jr. is shooting 65.8% and averaging 13.3 points over the past 10 games.

Thornton is scoring 20.7 points per game and averaging 5.4 rebounds for the Buckeyes. Mobley is averaging 3.4 made 3-pointers over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wolverines: 9-1, averaging 91.1 points, 36.9 rebounds, 18.1 assists, 6.6 steals and 6.0 blocks per game while shooting 50.7% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 70.9 points per game.

Buckeyes: 6-4, averaging 79.1 points, 32.0 rebounds, 14.3 assists, 4.3 steals and 3.2 blocks per game while shooting 47.4% from the field. Their opponents have averaged 74.6 points.

