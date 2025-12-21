Lake’s 23 points rally Oregon State over Arizona State 78-75

TEMPE, Ariz. (AP) — Josiah Lake II scored 23 points, making 12 of 12 free throws, and added nine assists as Oregon State rallied past Arizona State 78-75 in the game’s dying minutes on Saturday afternoon.

Oregon State (7-6) scored 40 points in the second half after trailing 40-38 at the break.

Arizona State (9-4) briefly seized control early in the half, building a 55-47 lead behind Massamba Diop and Maurice Odum, but Oregon State chipped away with multiple second-chance possessions and free throws. The Beavers took the lead for good on Isaiah Sy’s 3-pointer with 1:11 remaining.

Lake sealed it at the line, converting two free throws with six seconds left after a late scramble and turnover. Oregon State forced back-to-back steals in the final moments to close it out.

Odum led Arizona State with 17 points and six assists, while Diop added 16 points. The Sun Devils struggled from deep, shooting 4 of 19 (21%) from 3-point range, and committing nine turnovers.

Arizona State shot 45% overall but could not close it out in the final minute as Oregon State picked up its first road win of the year.

Up Next

Arizona State has nearly two weeks off before facing Colorado on Jan. 1.

Oregon State hosts Santa Clara on Saturday.

___ Get poll alerts and updates on the AP Top 25 throughout the season. Sign up here and here (AP News mobile app). AP college basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/ap-top-25-college-basketball-poll and https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball