Clemson blows most of 27-point lead before holding off Cincinnati 68-65 at Greenville Invite

By AP News

GREENVILLE, S.C. (AP) — Dillon Hunter made two free throws with three seconds left as Clemson held off Cincinnati 68-65 at the Greenville Winter Invitational on Sunday after watching nearly all of a 27-point lead evaporate.

Jestin Porter, Hunter, Carter Welling and Jake Wahlin all hit 3-pointers in a game-opening 14-0 run for Clemson.

Nick Davidson buried a 3-pointer, and the Tigers upped their lead to 23-3 with 10:33 left in the half. Porter hit from distance for a 30-5 advantage less than four minutes later. Jizzle James had every point for either team in the final two minutes, scoring five to get the Bearcats within 38-18 at intermission.

Day Day Thomas heated up after halftime, sinking a 3-pointer to cut it to 44-36 with just under 14 minutes remaining. The Tigers pushed the lead back to 13 and led by double digits until Jalen Celestine hit a 3-pointer to cut it to 54-47 with six minutes left.

The Bearcats pulled within a point three times from there, the final chance on two free throws by James that made it 66-65 with five seconds to go. Thomas missed a 3-pointer on the game’s final shot.

Welling and reserve Ace Buckner scored 12 each to lead the Tigers (10-3) to a third straight victory. Porter had 11 points, and RJ Godfrey, Hunter and Davidson all scored 10.

Thomas had 17 points and three steals to lead the Bearcats (7-5). Moustapha Thiam added 15 points, and reserves James and Sencire Harris scored 10 apiece.

Up next

Cincinnati: Hosts Lipscomb on Dec. 29.

Clemson: At Syracuse in an Atlantic Coast Conference opener on Dec. 31.

